Bellingham women sweep titles at Seattle Marathon

A pair of Bellingham Distance Project Running Club members worked off their Thanksgiving dinners and came out on top at Sunday’s Seattle Marathon.
Amber Morrison was the top overall women’s finisher in the marathon wither her time of 2 hours, 55 minutes, 10 seconds. She beat second-place time (2:59:26) of Elizabeth Bigelow from Twin Falls, Idaho.
Courtney Olsen won the women’s half marathon with a time of 1:21:24, beating out second-place Jen Moroz (1:23:26) from Vancouver, B.C.
East Wenatchee’s Ryan Kelling won the overall marathon title in 1:51:35.
Comments