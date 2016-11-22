Bellingham swimmer wins six events at Northwest Masters Championships

Bellingham masters swimmer Brad Jones earned the award for scoring the most points and won six events Saturday and Sunday at the Northwest Short Course Meters Championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Jones, 50, placed first in the 100, 200 and 400 meter individual medleys and the 50, 100 and 200 butterfly events in the 50-54 age group.
He also posted times in all five events except the 50 butterfly that ranked him among the top 10 times in the nation for his age group this year, led by ranking fifth in the 400 IM with a time of 5 minutes, 20.98 seconds. Jones, who is an assistant coach for the Bellingham Bay Swim Team, ranks sixth in the 200 butterfly, seventh in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM and eighth in the 100 IM.
