Bellingham Bells to open WCL season at Joe Martin Field

The Bellingham Bells will open the 2017 West Coast League season at home against Gresham June 2 and finish the regular season at home Aug. 6 against Wenatchee.
The WCL released its league schedule, which this summer will include the Port Angeles Lefties, Monday, Oct. 24.
The Bells, who will join Port Angeles, Kelowna, Victoria (B.C.), Walla Walla and Wenatchee in the North Division, will host 27 of 54 games at Joe Martin Field.
Though Bellingham will open and close the season at home, the Bells will be on the road July 4 at Walla Walla. The two teams will play a three-game series in Bellingham June 30 through July 2.
