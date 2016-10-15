Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon photos

Nichole Burmester, left, and Katelin Brooks are cheered on by volunteers in bee costumes from Girls on the Run at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Andy Wacker kicks through the finish line ribbon as he takes first place among men in the USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Renee Metivier crosses the finish line first among women to win the USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships at the Lake Padden Trail Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lake Padden in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com