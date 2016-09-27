Two Whatcom County football players selected to Team USA for International Bowl

A pair of Whatcom County football players have been selected to the rosters of Team USA at the 2017 International Bowl, to be held Jan. 13-17 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Geirean Hatchett, a freshman defensive end/offensive guard at Ferndale High who is already playing for the varsity squad, has been selected to play defensive line for the U-16 national team, while Bryson Lamb, a seventh grader at Whatcom Middle School, was chosen to play defensive line for the U-14 select team.
Both players were selected after participating at a regional camp and the Canton Development Camp in Ohio last summer.
Teams from Canada and Japan are also scheduled to play in the eighth International Bowl.
The U-16 national team will play a U-16 team from Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 17, while the U-14 team that Lamb is on will face another U-14 select team from the United States on Jan. 16.
