Photos from the 2016 Bellingham Traverse

'Women of Fit School', a chum team in the master's category, and partners from tandem team 'Project Coho' head up the hill from Cornwall Beach toward Boundary Bay Brewery beginning the final half mile leg of the race.
Daisey James
From left to right, Tommy Lingbloom, Spencer Hunt and Jonathon Quimby take off from the start of the 15th annual Bellingham Traverse in front of Depot Square on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 in Bellingham, Wash.
Daisey James
Scarlett Graham, competing in the Chinook category as a solo athlete, sets off around Lake Padden during the mountain biking leg of the Vital Choice Bellingham Traverse on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Daisey James
Matt Davis, competing in the Coho, or tandem category, comes down a trail at Lake Padden as he turns to head for the road bike transition zone.
Daisey James
Chris Webb and his son Jasper, left, direct riders as they come down the trail and turn for the final stretch of the mountain biking leg on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. This section of course is potentially hazardous as riders may still be heading up the hill as some are coming down from the right nearing the end of the leg.
Daisey James
Todd Cowles, competing in the Coho division drops into the final stretch of the mountain biking leg before his partner set off on the road bike leg of the 15th Annual Vital Choice Bellingham Traverse.
Daisey James
Josh Parrish, riding for one of the two Womp Mobile teams, zooms past Lake Padden during the final stretch of the mountain biking leg of the race.
Daisey James
Jason Kammerer is congratulated by his wife Vicki as he reaches the finish line in front of Boundary Bay Brewery to join the members of his Chum, or team, 'Emmanuel Endurance' on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Daisey James
Riders who completed the 6-mile mountain biking portion of the race reached the transition zone splattered in mud as the rain poured upon the 15th Annual Vital Choise Bellingham Traverse on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Daisey James
Muddied mountain bikes were left by solo competitors as they switched over to road bikes to complete the 18 mile road bike leg of the race.
Daisey James
A mountain bike belonging to a competitor in the Chinook, or solo, division hangs on a rack next to road bikes whose owners are still making their way out of the mountain biking leg of the race.
Daisey James
A mountain biker races up the hill past the bike of a volunteer who is making sure riders go the right way along the Lake Padden leg of the race.
Daisey James