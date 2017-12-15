She’s never skied Mt. Baker, but this WWU sophomore hopes to compete in the Winter Olympics

More Videos 1:21 Watch Breezy Johnson complete a super-G run at Sun Valley Pause 1:02 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Josie the cattle dog 2:40 Kris Richard: 'Business as usual' with or without Wagner, Wright 3:24 Prosecutor details arrest of Mandy Stavik murder suspect 0:41 A look back at images from the Mandy Stavik case 10:23 After 28 years, the Whatcom County Sheriff announces an arrest for Mandy Stavik's murder 1:36 Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here 3:07 Trump accusers ask Congress to investigate sexual misconduct 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch Breezy Johnson complete a super-G run at Sun Valley U.S. skier Breezy Johnson of Idaho competed in the 2016 U.S. alpine championships at Sun Valley Resort. This is the last part of one of her super-G runs in the event. U.S. skier Breezy Johnson of Idaho competed in the 2016 U.S. alpine championships at Sun Valley Resort. This is the last part of one of her super-G runs in the event. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

U.S. skier Breezy Johnson of Idaho competed in the 2016 U.S. alpine championships at Sun Valley Resort. This is the last part of one of her super-G runs in the event. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com