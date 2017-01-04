Kings' Carter, Budaj show way in San Jose

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

1:04 Video: Vigil and remembrance walk for Bellingham infant Lucian Shields

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF