Seattle releases veteran Browner among 6 roster moves

The Seattle Seahawks released veteran defensive back Brandon Browner among six roster moves made by the team Monday.
Seattle reduced its roster from 90 to 84. The Seahawks must get to the 75-man roster limit by Tuesday afternoon.
Browner was reunited with the Seahawks in the offseason in the hope he could develop into a hybrid safety and use his coverage skills as a cornerback to help with defending tight ends and the middle of the field. But the reunion was short-lived and Browner barely saw the field in the previous two preseason games.
The Seahawks also waived fullback Kyle Coleman, wide receiver Montario Hunter, defensive end DeAngelo Tyson and waived/injured receiver Deshon Foxx. Defensive tackle Sealver Siliga was placed on injured reserve. Siliga suffered a calf injury over the summer and never got on the field during training camp.
