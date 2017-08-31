Could Thursday night’s preseason finale at Oakland be the last game Jermaine Kearse (15) plays for his hometown team? An ESPN report says the Seahawks are trying to trade the former University of Washington and Lakes High School wide receiver before Saturday’s deadline to set a regular-season roster.
Seattle Seahawks

Here’s what to watch for in Seahawks’ preseason finale at Oakland

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

August 31, 2017 7:48 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. The biggest story surrounding the team entering Thursday night’s preseason finale here against the Raiders is the ESPN report the Seahawks are trying to trade wide receiver Jermaine Kearse. That report could foreshadow Kearse’s possible release on Saturday’s roster cut-down day, if no trade happens.

I hope to talk to Kearse in Oakland following the exhibition finale.

There are other items of interest here Thursday. Such as...

SEAHAWKS GAMEDAY

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at OAKLAND RAIDERS

7 p.m. Thursday, Oakland Coliseum

TV:　Channel 13 Radio:　710-AM, 97.3-FM

The series: Seahawks lead the all-time preseason series 11-4. This is the 12th consecutive summer these teams have met in the preseason finale.

SEATTLE’S KEYS

Get the starters out—pronto!: George Fant’s season-ending injury two weeks ago is a cruel reminder of the worst that can happen in these meaningless games – and none of the exhibitions are more meaningless than this last one before the games get real. I’d be surprised if any starter plays longer than one series – if that. Don’t be surprised if Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin, K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and other stars don’t play at all.

Glowinski or Aboushi?: Officially, that remains the only question left among starting positions on offense. But the fact Glowinski is starting this one and Aboushi will continue keeping left guard warm this week through this game as Luke Joeckel gets his knee treated strongly suggests Glowinski will start the opener in Green Bay Sept. 10.

McEvoy’s, Moore’s final WR chances? And what of Darboh?: The wide-receiver derby is way crowded, with the team only likely to keep six, seven at very most there. Tanner McEvoy made a move last week with a touchdown catch. Last season’s surprise undrafted free agent needs another one here. David Moore, the seventh-round pick, needs many big plays. Amara Darboh, the rookie third-rounder, has yet to make a catch in the preseason. He’ll get many chances here.

PRIME NUMBERS

SEATTLE

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year

28 Pierre Desir CB 6-2 198 fifth

Coaches speaking highly of former Detroit Lion’s size, experience. Can he grab a spot?

33 Tedric Thompson FS 6-0 204 rookie

Glaring coverage errors early in preseason have fourth-round pick’s spot in jeopardy

36 Alex Collins RB 5-10 210 second

Last Chance Saloon for last year’s fifth-round pick? Or is it already closed because of Carson?

OAKLAND

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year

24 Marshawn Lynch RB 5-11 215 10th

Maybe better chance for ex-Seahawks mates to see him at Oakland Beast Mode store. But if he’s in the house he’ll want a carry.

72 Donald Penn LT 6-4 305 12th

Star blocker held out until last week. Now in catch-up mode for regular season.

20 Obi Melifonwu SS 6-4 219 rookie

Some saw him as possible Seahawks in the draft. Hurt much of camp, he’s back now.

gregg.bell@thenewstribune.com; @gbellseattle

