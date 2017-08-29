More on Frank Clark’s injury, pass rusher’s status for opener at Aaron Rodgers’ Packers

RENTON It doesn’t look like it this week, but the Seahawks expect Frank Clark to be chasing Aaron Rodgers in the season opener at Green Bay.
Defensive coordinator Kris Richard said he thinks Clark, Seattle’s 10-sack man last season from his end position, will be healed from a wrist injury in time for the Sept. 10 game at Lambeau Field.
Clark has been out this week and, coach Pete Carroll said, seeing a specialist while the team prepares for Thursday’s preseason finale at Oakland.
“We think he will be ready,” Richard said following Tuesday’s no-pads practice.
#Seahawks practice--and some don't--without shoulder pads 2 days before preseason finale at OAK. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/UTVIwpFQGO— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 29, 2017
Clark got hurt in last week’s third preseason game against Kansas City.
“He’s got a wrist that’s bothering him,” Carroll said Monday, “and he’s seeing a specialist (Monday) to see what happened there.”
The Seahawks are also without Pro Bowl defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril this week. They are two of five starters away from the team getting the suddenly Seattle-chic regenokine treatment. Second-year defensive tackle Jarran Reed, the fourth starter on the defensive front, has also been out injured.
The only starting member of the defensive line on the field this week has been 31-year-old tackle Ahtyba Rubin.
During this final week of the preseason, the Seahawks are still seeking more depth in their pass rush and across the defensive line in the wake of top draft choice Malik McDowell’s ATV accident in July that has his entire rookie season in serious doubt.
It’s safe to assume the team is shopping for another defensive lineman, and will continue to through the 1,147 players the other 31 teams will be making available for signing on Sept. 2. That’s the league’s cut-down date from the 90-man preseason roster to the regular-season limit of 53.
