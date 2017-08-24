Injured-again Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise will not play for Seahawks Friday vs. Chiefs

More Videos 1:46 New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students Pause 1:25 Watch Lummi prepare for the 2017 football season 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 1:29 'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting 1:37 Back to school means big spending for America's teachers 2:06 Watch why you better not sleep on Lynden Christian in 2017 2:17 Cool idea: Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning 1:11 City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge 1:40 OK, Coach Ames, so you're saying there's a chance for Meridian football in 2017? 2:14 Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on who will, won't play for against Chiefs Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks Thursday about which players will and won't play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in Seattle's third preseason game. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks Thursday about which players will and won't play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in Seattle's third preseason game. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks Thursday about which players will and won't play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in Seattle's third preseason game. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com