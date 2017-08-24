This former Borderite’s NFL dream couldn’t be over that quickly, could it?

Well ... that, unfortunately, didn’t last too long. One week after former Blaine standout tight end Andrew Price signed a rookie free agent contract with the Detroit Lions, the NFL club announced Wednesday that it had released the UNLV graduate.
According to a club release, the move was made in conjunction with the Lions claiming defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.
Price was fighting an uphill battle in Detroit, as the club had nine tight ends on its roster, thanks, in part, to numerous injuries at the position, including to starter Eric Ebron. Price saw action on special teams during Detroit’s preseason game against the New York Jets Saturday, but he did not get to showcase his receiving abilities or the run blocking for which he’s known.
Now Price, who owns a degree in Kinesiology and plans to attend med school once his playing days are over, hopes he’ll get a call from another NFL club that will allow him another preseason opportunity to make an active roster or join a practice squad after the league’s final cuts Sept. 2.
