Here’s how the NFL debut of Blaine’s Andrew Price went on Saturday

It may not have resulted in any catches, but former Blaine standout Andrew Price did make his NFL preseason debut with the Detroit Lions Saturday.

According to a message on Monday via Twitter from his father, Darrell, the younger Price saw special teams action on the field goal and PAT (point after touchdown) teams during Detroit’s 16-6 victory over the New York Jets.

“He should get reps at TE (tight end) this next game,” Darrell Price wrote.

He also tweeted a picture of Andrew Price, who is currently wearing No. 47, in uniform lined up on special teams during Saturday’s game.

The Lions will host the New England Patriots at 4 p.m. (PDT) Friday, before wrapping up the preseason Aug. 31 with a trip to play the Buffalo Bills.

The game against the Jets was scheduled to be replayed by NFL Network at 11 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. NFL Network will replay the Patriots game at 9 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Aug. 30.

Price, who graduated from UNLV, signed a free agent contract last Wednesday with the Lions, who are battling a number of injuries at tight end.