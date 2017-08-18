Right man in the right spot: Blaine alum could get a chance to show his abilities Saturday

Injuries could open the door for former Blaine standout Andrew Price to see extended playing time Saturday when the Detroit Lions play the New York Jets in their second preseason game, according to a story by the Detroit Free Press.
Price, a rookie from UNLV, signed a free-agent contract with the Lions Wednesday, becoming the eighth tight end on Detroit’s roster. But of those eight, only three practiced Thursday: Darren Fells, Robert Tonyan and Price.
Eric Ebron, who is projected to be the starter along with Fells when the Lions use two-tight end sets, sat out of practice Thursday with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since the first day of camp. Tim Wright has seen limited action since re-signing with the club last week, and Cole Wick, Khari Lee and Michael Roberts also missed practice Thursday.
Fells isn’t likely to play more than a quarter against the Jets, according to the Free Press, leaving plenty of reps for Ronyan and Price.
NFL Network is scheduled to televise the game at 11 p.m. Monday and at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
