Hey 12s, who ya gonna call?

The Seattle Seahawks’ 12 Tour will visit Bellingham on Saturday, June 24, when it is scheduled to make an appearance as the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema.

Seahawks center Joey Hunt and running back C.J. Prosise are scheduled to participate during the Bellingham portion of the 12 Tour, along with the Sea Gals, Blue Thunder, team mascot Blitz, emcee Gee Scott, from 710 ESPN Seattle, and DJ Supa Sam, who will be traveling in a Seahawks wrapped motor coach.

The tour will make surprise stops at Safeway store locations along the way. Fans are encouraged to honk if they see the 12 Tour bus, according to a Seahawks release, and to follow along via Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter with hashtag #12Tour.

June 24 marks the opening of the the 18th year of the the Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema, a summer outdoor film series on Saturdays through Aug. 26 at Fairhaven Village Green. The 1984 version of “Ghostbusters” is scheduled to be shown on the evening the 12 Tour visits.

Lawn chairs are not allowed on the grass, but there is a limited amount of space for chairs on the brick area surrounding the grass. Event entry is $5 per person; kids 5 and younger get in free. Hot food and snacks will be available for sale at the events. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted.