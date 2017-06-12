In $hape: Eddie Lacy cashes in again on the Seahawks’ scale

The Seahawks have just done for Eddie Lacy -- again -- what you can only wish your employer did for you.
The representatives for Seattle’s new running back, SportsTrust Advisors, confirmed Monday he earned another $55,000 bonus for making his contracted weight for June, 250 pounds.
That’s $110,000, and counting, in bonuses from the Seahawks to Lacy for staying in shape. Last month he was under 255 pounds.
His next weigh-in specified by the one-year, prove-it contract he signed with the Seattle this spring is in August. He again has to be under 250 pounds then to earn $55,000 more,. That will be after a July that is the NFL’s month off prior to the start of training camps and then the season.
Lacy has 385,000 reasons to stay in shape. That’s how much cash the 2013 NFL offensive rookie of the year with the Green Bay Packers can earn in incentive bonuses. He has seven contractually mandated weigh-ins with the Seahawks, including in September, October, November and December during the 2017 regular season.
That’s the, um, guts of his contract. It is worth $2,865,000 guaranteed, plus potentially $2,685,000 in incentives and bonuses.
Those bonuses include an additional $1.3 million if he rushes for 1,200 yards. The weight bonuses are: $55,000 if Lacy weighed in at 255 pounds or less in May, $55,000 each if he was at 250 or below this month and in August, and $55,000 each if he weighs 245 pounds at the in-season weigh-ins..
That 245-pound mark is where Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he thinks Lacy can be at his best for Seattle, though the coach emphasizes he wants Lacy to be big and run big.
“He’s doing great,” Carroll said two weeks ago, adding Lacy won’t be limited at the start of training camp in late July by ankle surgery last fall.
“He’s done everything we’ve asked of him. He’s right on it.”
Is playing at 245 cool with Lacy?
“Whatever he likes,” the running back said of his new coach, “is what I like.”
Lacy is scheduled to return to the field with the rest of his teammates Tuesday through Thursday for the Seahawks’ mandatory veteran minicamp.
He said he’s entrusted a small village of folks to help him stay in shape for his Seattle debut. That includes personal trainers and nutritionists. It also includes P90X, training at the home of Tony Horton, the founder of the commercial home-fitness program, and posting challenges for fans on social media to join him this month for a 30-day “Beach Body Challenge.”
“It’s great, actually. It’s a lot better than it has been,” Lacy said this month of his weight, which was 231 in 2013 coming out of the University of Alabama.
“And it’s going to continue to get better.”
After his Packers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in January 2016, Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy declared Lacy “cannot play at the weight he was at this year.”
Lacy lasted just five games into the 2016 season for the Packers. Though he was in better shape and averaged 5.1 yards per carry early last season, an ankle injury eventually required a two screws, wires and a metal plate. That ended his time in Green Bay.
This offseason he weighed 267 pounds during one of his free-agent visits around the NFL, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
But all’s well -- and slimmer -- so far with the Seahawks. During organized team activities that concluded Friday Lacy showed nimble feet for a man his size. He even did things no one thought of when Seattle signed him to compete with Thomas Rawls as the team’s lead running back: running 50 yards down the sidelines on wheel routes to catch passes.
Something few thought of when #Seahawks signed Eddie Lacy: The big RB running wheel routes for catches deep down sideline, in OTA no. 5 pic.twitter.com/w0l64KsTSt— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 6, 2017
