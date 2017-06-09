Cable optimistic, says Seahawks’ offensive line is showing improvement

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for his enthusiasm and animated personality, but assistant Tom Cable is the most excited coach on the Seahawks’ staff.
“That’s what I told (Carroll) and John (Schneider),” Cable said. “I appreciate them putting this back together in a year’s time and doing a fantastic job.”
The Seahawks took the field Friday in Renton to participate in the team’s seventh and final organized team activity before mandatory minicamp June 13-15.
Cable, Seattle’s offensive line coach, wasn’t shy when advertising his optimism for the coming season.
The Seahawks’ offensive line was repeatedly criticized by the media and overwhelmed by opposing defenses in 2016. The unit allowed 42 sacks, the sixth-most in the NFL, while making only enough room for their running backs to average 3.9 yards per carry.
It’s still early, but at the conclusion of OTAs, Luke Joeckel, Mark Glowinski, Justin Britt, Germain Ifedi and George Fant look like starters for the upcoming season.
Joeckel signed a one-year contract worth more than $7 million guaranteed in March, making it reasonable to believe he will start when the season starts, though his exact spot in the lineup remains unknown.
“Everybody is learning at least two spots,” Cable said.
Despite the uncertainty, Cable said Joeckel, Fant and Rees Odhiambo are working as a three-man rotation on the left side early in the offseason.
Cable had high praise for Oday Aboushi, a former fifth-round guard in 2013 who was signed in March.
Aboushi’s experience is what makes him valuable, Cable said.
“It’s nice to have a guy who demands others to be pros,” Cable said. “He is a pro and acts like it, he knows what it takes in terms of his body, his preparation, his study time and all that. He demands that from those guys, and I think it’s fantastic to have him in there.”
The Seahawks also announced the signing of second-round pick Ethan Pocic on Friday.
Fant, a former basketball player at Western Kentucky, has made noise during OTAs with a bolstered body and frame, bringing his weight up to about 320 pounds, 30 pounds heavier than last season. Cable said Fant has been moving well with the added weight.
Although Cable spoke with confidence about his lineman, nobody received the amount of recognition and respect as Britt, who Cable says is the leader of the line.
Cable compared Britt to former Seahawks center Max Unger, a former first-team All-Pro who Cable is known to have a deep appreciation for.
Britt has displayed adaptability and durability early in his career. He played right tackle as a rookie in 2014 before shifting to left guard in 2015. Last season, he played center. In three years in the NFL, Britt has missed only one of Seattle’s 48 regular season games.
“He was the leader before and now he’s really become a strong, strong leader on offense across the board,” Cable said. “... When you see who they can be, it’s getting them there. When you can get them there, then it kinda takes care of itself. You get to see it flourish.”
