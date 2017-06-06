2 more Seahawks make NFL’s top players list, but superstar calls rankings ‘a joke’

Two more Seattle Seahawks defensive stars made the NFL Network’s top 100 players list this week as one of the league’s stars called the list a joke.
Seahawks safety Kam Chancelor made the list at No. 34 (two spots lower than last year) and linebacker Bobby Wagner was 39th (after being unranked last year) when the network released the latest section of its list of the top players for the upcoming season.
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans made the list at No. 35 and was not impressed. He was injured for most of last season. He was third on the list last season.
He tweeted, “I played 3 games… this list is a joke.”
I played 3 games... this list is a joke. https://t.co/KnKDX1p816— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 6, 2017
Last season, Chancellor had 86 tackles and two interceptions and Wagner led the NFL with a franchise record 167 tackles.
The NFL Network releases 10 new members of its list each week. Seahawks on the list so far are defensive ends Michael Bennett (46) and Cliff Avril (56) and receiver Doug Baldwin (88).
The Seahawks’ first preseason game is Aug. 13 at the San Diego Chargers. The regular season starts Sept. 10 at Green Bay.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments