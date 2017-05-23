Seahawks Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

Alone and out of nowhere, ’Tez has died.
Seahawks Hall of Fame defensive lineman and legend Cortez Kennedy died at the age of 48, “unattended” with “nothing suspicious to report” immediately Tuesday morning, Orlando Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Wanda Miglio confirmed to The News Tribune.
“We are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing,” Sgt. Miglio confirmed.
Kennedy went from the third-overall pick in the 1990 NFL draft out of the University of Miami into one of the most disruptive — and popular —defensive players not just in Seattle but also NFL history. Despite usual double- and even triple-teams by opponents who still couldn’t block him, he was selected for eight Pro Bowls including a Seahawks record six in a row during his decade of dominance in Seattle, 1990-2000.
He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2012.
He had 58 career sacks and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1992, the second Seahawks to win the award after Kenny Easley in 1994. That season he recorded 93 tackles, 14 sacks, five forced fumbles and had four fumble recoveries.
He played in 167 games for the Seahawks and started 153. Six years after he played his final game in 2000, Kennedy became the 10th Seahawk added to the team’s Ring of Honor.
On Twitter, John Elway said, “Really sad to lose a guy like Cortez Kennedy. A great personality, a great player & I enjoyed competing against him. Prayers to his family.”
Really sad to lose a guy like Cortez Kennedy. A great personality, a great player & I enjoyed competing against him. Prayers to his family.— John Elway (@johnelway) May 23, 2017
Former Seahawk quarterback Jim Zorn said on his Twitter account, “In 1990 Seahawks draft Cortez Kennedy 3rd overall. Great career, great man. Now gone at 48. RIP Tez. ... “
In 1990 Seahawks draft Cortez Kennedy 3rd overall. Great career, great man. Now gone at 48. RIP Tez. NFL HOF, Seahawk ROH, ARK. BHOF.— Jim Zorn (@JimZorn10) May 23, 2017
The Miami Hurricanes football program tweeted, “Cortez Kennedy was an incredible athlete but he was an even better man. He will be missed greatly.”
Cortez Kennedy was an incredible athlete but he was an even better man.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) May 23, 2017
He will be missed greatly. pic.twitter.com/eTAaTVSJsa
By 11 a.m., Cortez Kennedy was trending on Twitter as fans and former players paid their respects.
So sorry to hear about my fellow football alum Cortez Kennedy. My prayers to his family. U Family!— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) May 23, 2017
So sad about this news...1 of the best, my #Seahawks brother Cortez Kennedy has passed. I'll miss you #Tez pic.twitter.com/A443wAoLf0— Chad Brown (@chadbrown94) May 23, 2017
My prayers and thoughts are with Cortez Kennedy and his family. Tez was a good man, always smiling. God Bless and RIP big fella.— John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) May 23, 2017
Prayers for your journey home #96 A gentle man, a grid iron beast, a legend @Seahawks @MiamiHurricanes God Bless TEZ pic.twitter.com/HFY7fbsU2O— Brian Bosworth (@GotBoz44) May 23, 2017
RIP Tez. Great ambassador of the game. #Seahawks— Steve Hutchinson (@poisonpill76) May 23, 2017
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Comments