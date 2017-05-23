A Seahawks defensive star was just named NFL’s 56th best player

Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril is the game’s 56th best player according to the NFL Network.
The network is unveiling its top 100 players (10 per week) for the upcoming season, and added another batch Monday night. Avril, unranked last season, made the list after recording 11.5 sacks last season.
In a tweet, Avril said, “What an honor to make Top 100 NFL list specially at my jersey number!!! #56”
What an honor to make Top 100 NFL list specially at my jersey number!!! #56 #HAITIANCREATION— Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) May 23, 2017
With spots 51-100 announced so far, Avril is the second Seahawk to make the list. Receiver Doug Baldwin is No. 88
The 10-man portions of the list are announced at 6 p.m. on Mondays on the NFL Network.
Fresh off a career year, Pro Bowl DE @CliffAvril checks in on the NFL's Top 100 Players at number 5️⃣6️⃣. #HaitianCreation pic.twitter.com/zryrhaGIca— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 23, 2017
