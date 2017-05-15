Agents: Eddie Lacy cashes in on first weight check

The weight is not over.
Eddie Lacy weighed in with the Seahawks at 253 pounds on Monday, two pounds under the limit the team placed for him to earn his first $55,000 incentive bonus in the running back’s one-year contract. That news is from Lacy’s representatives.
First weigh-in in Seattle done: 253 ✔️ @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42 https://t.co/qMGi1CUJKj— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) May 15, 2017
That would put him three pounds away from another $55,000 bonus next month.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Lacy on the team’s flagship radio station KIRO AM Monday: “He looks awesome. He looks great. He’s huge. And he’s going to keep playing huge... He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s doing great.”
Seattle’s new running back showed off his new look on social media last week, appearing to be trim during a recent, closed offseason workout on the field – and ready for 2017. This, after a 2016 with the Green Bay Packers lost to an ankle injury and a few too many lbs.
Felt good putting on these cleats again for the first time since Oct #NewSquadWhoThis pic.twitter.com/GYTbhVgV3y— Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 10, 2017
Carroll has said a realistic target for Lacy’s playing weight this coming season is in the 240s. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Lacy was up to 267 pounds during free-agent visits in March.
Then he signed his one-year, prove-it contract with the Seahawks. It is worth $2,865,000 guaranteed plus potentially $2,685,000 in incentives and bonuses. Those bonuses include $55,000 if Lacy weighed in at 255 pounds or less this month, $55,000 more in June and August if he’s 250 or below then, and $55,000 each in September, October, November and December if he weighs 245 pounds or less in those in-season months.
The 26-year-old Lacy rushed for more than 2,300 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first two seasons with Green Bay, including 2013 when he was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year and made the Pro Bowl. He’s rushed for barely 1,000 yards and just three touchdowns the last two seasons, and fell so far out of Green Bay’s plans the Packers had a number 88, wide receiver Ty Montgomery, as their lead back for much of last season.
The Seahawks signed him with the hopes he’s be more like his 2013-14 self, a plowing, bruising back that often runs over defenders. If he’s in that kind of shape, he’ll at least share the lead-rushing role for the Seahawks with Thomas Rawls.
So far in Seattle, Lacy’s trending in the right direction. On the scales, that direction is down.
