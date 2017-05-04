Carroll: Jimmy Graham wowing, Earl Thomas ahead of Tyler Lockett, O-line forming

Pete Carroll had more to say than just about Richard Sherman’s “like, zero percent” chance of getting traded.
The Seahawks’ (almost always) sunny coach also said on Seattle’s KIRO-AM radio Thursday he’s been wowed through the first two weeks of offseason conditioning drills by Jimmy Graham. The star tight end is 18 months removed from an injured patellar tendon in his knee in surgery.
“I was surprised to see how quick and explosive Jimmy looks. He looks the best he has ever looked,” Carroll said. “Looks trimmer than he has ever looked -- but he’s just as heavy, or heavier.’’
Carroll said wide receiver and kick returner Tyler Lockett is back running again after his broken leg from Christmas Eve, and that three-time All-Pro safety Earl Thomas “is a little ahead of Tyler right now, partaking in the conditioning work.” Thomas boke his leg from early December.
Sherman is the healthiest starter in the defensive secondary. DeShawn Shead may not return until October, if then, from a major knee injury in mid-January. That leaves a starting cornerback job available. Kam Chancellor is recovering from offseason clean-up surgery on both ankles, though he is expected to be ready for training camp.
The coach also outlined his team’s current situation across the offensive line.
Carroll said on the radio Thursday the line during this week’s on-field drills has had third-year man Mark Glowinski, the 2016 starting left guard, at right guard, "his natural position from college." Glowinski is competing there with Oday Aboushi, the veteran signed as a free agent in March for one year.
Right guard became open when the Seahawks decided to move Germain Ifedi, the 2016 first-round pick and starter last season, to right tackle. Garry Gilliam, the right tackle the previous two seasons, signed with San Francisco last month.
Luke Joeckel, signed from Jacksonville in March for one year and $7 million guaranteed, has been working at left tackle and left guard.
"He can start at both positions," Carroll said, and has looked "really sharp."
Joeckel was the second-overall pick in the 2013 draft as a franchise left tackle. He lost that job with the Jaguars at the start of last season. He started five games at left guard before a season-ending knee injury in October. Last week, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said he liked how Joeckel played left guard for the Jaguars better than he did at tackle.
Carroll told 710 AM Thursday Rees Odhiambo, the 2016 draft choice, has also been working at left guard and left tackle.
The Seahawks are already trying to envision who the eight or even seven active blockers might be on game days this season.
One of those actives is likely to be second-round pick Ethan Pocic. The LSU center is likely to get chances at left guard or tackle, whichever Joeckel isn’t playing. Joeckel reports to the team for the first time May 11 for rookie minicamp that weekend.
During the draft last weekend Schneider said selecting Pocic “is like getting 2 1/2 players in one guy.”
That’s a good deal for a line that could use a few -- including 2 1/2 -- good men.
TRANSACTIONS
The official NFL transactions list from Thursday showed the Seahawks signed back free agent fullback Brandon Cottom and released running back Kelvin Taylor.
Cottom spent last season on injured reserve following a torn Achilles tendon.
Comments