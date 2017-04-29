New Seahawk a good sport about sharing a name with a boxing legend

C’mon, admit it — you paused.

A mind-crackling thought crossed your mind when the name came across the 2017 NFL Draft ticker Saturday.

Mike Tyson to the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round?

Wait, what was that?

Possibly the son of the former bone-crushing, jaw-breaking heavyweight boxing champion?

And that is when your brain settled down and came back to reason: This is the NFL Draft where real football players pursue their dreams.

So here is introducing Michael Jamont’e Tyson, a defensive back out of the University of Cincinnati.

“I probably get that question once a day,” the football-player Tyson told Seattle-area media members Saturday. “If I meet somebody new, that is one of the first questions they ask me — ‘Am I related too Mike Tyson, or can I fight like Mike Tyson, or who is the real Mike Tyson?’

“I tell them both are real. It’s just that he boxes, and I play football. We play two different sports.”

And yet, this is something one of the newest Seahawks’ draftees understands will follow him the rest of his life. But he shares the same name with his grandfather, father and now son, who will turn 4 on June 13.

“I really didn’t question why he named me that, because I figured he just wanted to name me after him(self),” Tyson said. “I was his first son.”

Just like the former world boxing champion, this Tyson carries a big punch — figuratively-speaking.

Last season was his only year as a starter in the Bearcats’ 4-2-5 scheme. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he was easily the biggest safety on the field, and would often come down nearer the line of scrimmage and fill a strong-side linebacker role.

Tyson led Cincinnati with five interceptions last season.

Because of Tyson’s overall physicality, rangy arms and good movement, Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider sees the rookie competing at press cornerback to start out.

“He basically fits the profile we’ve been looking for since we’ve been here,” Schneider said. “He is a big, tough, aggressive guy.”

And he very well could be one of the rookie in line for immediate playing time, given that cornerback Deshawn Shead (knee) will be sideline well into the start of next season.

If he wins a starting spot, he could be grouped with another Norfolk, Virginia product — strong safety Kam Chancellor.

“He’s like a legend down in Norfolk,” Tyson said.

“I just want to get the job done, and do anything to help the team. That’s the type of player I am, to be honest.”