Seattle Seahawks

April 28, 2017 9:54 PM

Russell Wilson, Ciara announce birth of Sienna Princess Wilson

The Seattle Times

It’s official. Russell Wilson is a dad.

Wilson and Ciara welcomed their baby Sienna Princess Wilson into the world Friday, announcing the birth of their baby girl through an Instagram post that read:

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,

No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.

Love,

Daddy & Mommy.

7:03 pm

7 lbs 13 oz.

4.28.2017”

It is Wilson’ first child, and the second for Ciara. She has a son, Future Jr. from a previous marriage.

So while the Seahawks were furiously adding players to their roster, Wilson was no-doubt occupied with the addition to his own roster.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round

Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round 2:32

Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round
GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: 2:21

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"
Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason 1:43

Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

View More Video

Sports Videos