April 28, 2017 9:20 PM

Seahawks draft pick bio: Amara Darboh

Staff report

AMARA DARBOH

Height: 6-1½. Weight: 216

Position: Wide receiver.

Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa.

School: Michigan.

Pick: Third round – No. 106 overall.

Bio: Why stop at one Michigan product when you can have two? The Seahawks grabbed another from Jim Harbaugh’s group with their final pick – which happened to be their first only offensive skill-position selection. Darboh is a physical target who has a knack to find the big-gaining play in the Wolverines’ pro-style offense. His best year was in 2016 – 57 catches, 862 yards and seven touchdowns. Also should be a factor on special teams.

Quotable: “My speed was something people questioned at first this season. At the (NFL) Combine, I proved I had speed.”

