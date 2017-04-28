Seahawks draft pick bio: Nazair Jones

NAZAIR JONES
Height: 6-5. Weight: 304.
Position: Defensive tackle.
Hometown: Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
School: North Carolina.
Pick: Third round – No. 102 overall.
Bio: Another big man who can fill many spots along the defense line. Coming out of high school, he was a touted pass rusher. But as he grew, and regained some of the bulk he lost from suffering from a nervous-system disease called complex regional pain syndrome, he shifted more inside. Last season, he had 70 tackles, including nine behind the line of scrimmage.
Quotable: “I had a good idea it was going to be in Seattle, knowing (they) had six picks on the second day. I was hoping to be one of them.” – Nazair Jones
