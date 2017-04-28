Michigan defensive back Delano Hill runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Sehawks selected Hill with the No. 95 pick in the NFL draft.
Michigan defensive back Delano Hill runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Sehawks selected Hill with the No. 95 pick in the NFL draft. David J. Phillip The Associated Press
Michigan defensive back Delano Hill runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Sehawks selected Hill with the No. 95 pick in the NFL draft. David J. Phillip The Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks draft pick bio: Delano Hill

Staff report

April 28, 2017 8:45 PM

DELANO HILL

Height: 6-1. Weight: 216

Position: Strong safety

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

School: Michigan.

Pick: Third round – No. 95 overall.

Bio: Part of the Detroit Cass Tech program that won three state titles, Hill is a line-of-scrimmage terror. It is his domain – he loves to hit ball carriers. He is not a great athlete in pass coverage, especially in space. But the Big Ten second-teamer improved his stock at the NFL Combine with a 4.47 40-yard time. His brother, Lavert, also plays at Michigan as a star cornerback.

Quotable: “The 12s are crazy. I want to play in an atmosphere like that. I love that atmosphere. It reminds me of Michigan.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks' statement on top rookie pick Malik McDowell's "vehicular accident"

Seahawks' statement on top rookie pick Malik McDowell's 0:46

Seahawks' statement on top rookie pick Malik McDowell's "vehicular accident"
Russell Wilson on 1:40

Russell Wilson on "excellent" first day of Seahawks training camp
Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full 1:07

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"

View More Video