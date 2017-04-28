Seahawks draft pick bio: Shaquill Griffin

SHAQUILL GRIFFIN
Height: 6-1. Weight: 198
Position: Cornerback.
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida.
School: Central Florida
Pick: Third round – No. 90 overall.
Bio: A strong, disruptive defensive back who has played cornerback and safety. And he is part of one of the heartwarming sibling stories in college football with his twin brother, Shaquem, who plays linebacker with one hand. The biggest knock on Griffin was his inability to cover speedy wide receivers. But when he showed up to the NFL Combine, he clocked a 4.38 40-yard time, best of all defensive backs.
Quotable: “I know the Seahawks (like) … more of that press coverage, something I can do with my tools.”
