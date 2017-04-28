Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks draft pick bio: Shaquill Griffin

SHAQUILL GRIFFIN

Height: 6-1. Weight: 198

Position: Cornerback.

Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida.

School: Central Florida

Pick: Third round – No. 90 overall.

Bio: A strong, disruptive defensive back who has played cornerback and safety. And he is part of one of the heartwarming sibling stories in college football with his twin brother, Shaquem, who plays linebacker with one hand. The biggest knock on Griffin was his inability to cover speedy wide receivers. But when he showed up to the NFL Combine, he clocked a 4.38 40-yard time, best of all defensive backs.

Quotable: “I know the Seahawks (like) … more of that press coverage, something I can do with my tools.”

