Seahawks draft pick bio: Malik McDowell

Malik McDowell

MALIK McDOWELL

Height: 6-6¼. Weight: 299

Position: Defensive tackle.

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

School: Michigan State.

Pick: Second round – No. 35 overall.

Bio: Played three seasons with the Spartans, totaling 90 tackles in 36 games – with 24½ of them being behind the line of scrimmage. He mostly played nose tackle, but did move to defensive end for three games as a junior last season. Was an all-Big Ten defensive lineman in 2016, even though an ankle injury hampered in the final three games. Says the most frequent NFL player comparison he hears is Calais Campbell, now with Jacksonville. Talent and upside is immense, but has been criticized for game-to-game effort and consistency.

Quotable: “I am motivated, and just ready to come down here and play for the 12th Man.” - Malik McDowell.

