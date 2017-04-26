This is the biggest, most transitional draft of the Carroll-Schneider era

NUMBER OF SEAHAWKS DRAFT CHOICES UNDER JOHN SCHNEIDER
2010 – 9
2011 – 9
2012 -- 10
2013 – 11
2014 – 9
2015 – 8
2016 – 10
2017 – currently 7
RENTON It’s the most important, transitional draft of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era.
The Seahawks’ core players, especially on the defense upon which they’ve won championships, aren’t 25 anymore. They are pushing 30.
It’s time to reload.
Seattle has the 26th pick in Thursday’s first round of the 82nd NFL draft, being held this year outdoors in Philadelphia. Seattle owns five of the first 106 selections, including three in Friday’s third round. The team also owns picks late in rounds six and seven on Saturday.
But in the middle? Zilch.
(I’ll have a live chat throughout the draft here on thenewstribune.com/sports, beginning Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Join in!)
Because of previous trades plus the NFL’s penalty last September of a fifth-round pick because of too much hitting in offseason practices, Seattle has seven selections entering this draft. That’s the fewest since Schneider and coach Carroll began wheeling and dealing the Seahawks to Super Bowls and NFC West championships in 2010. Seattle currently has no picks in rounds four and five Saturday.
"When you look at the teams, and you look at your team and there are no picks there in four and five, it hurts," Schneider said when reminded of that this week.
"Thanks. Appreciate that. Little punch in the gut."
"Yeah, you want to have picks all the way through."
So, yes, odds and history say Schneider makes a trade to add picks in the middle of the draft -- for depth to address Seattle’s needs at cornerback, offensive line, safety, a pass rusher or two Carroll always likes, defensive tackle, tight end and perhaps backup quarterback and running back.
Other than that, this draft isn’t very important to the Seahawks.
In seven years as Seahawks GM, Schneider has acquired 30 picks through 14 trades.
Whether there will be more this week and the Seahawks move down from 26th overall largely depends on what remains the glamour position in this, and any, draft. If teams that want quarterbacks find top ones such as Clemson’s Deshaun Watson are still available when Seattle is picking Thursday night, the Seahawks could trade down. This is considered a weak QB class.
"I think two out of the last three years we’ve moved back (completely out of the first round), people coming up for (quarterbacks) Teddy Bridgewater and Paxton Lynch," Schneider said, accurately, of Minnesota and Denver. "So when you’re picking where we’re picking down there you also have to be aware of what’s happening at the top."
The QB-needy Cleveland Browns may dictate whether Schneider trades out of 26. The Browns could draft hometown passer Mitch Trubisky from the University of North Carolina with one of the picks they own earlier in round one, at No. 1 or 12.
"We have to know what those teams are thinking at the top of the second round or the bottom of the first round," Schneider said. "There are several teams that have two one’s. … Cleveland has two two’s (second-round picks). So you have to be very aware, watch what they’re doing."
If the Seahawks don’t trade--or even, if it moved in round one down to 31 via a trade with Atlanta, as has been rumored—they are likely to draft an offensive lineman or defensive back first. Seahawks hands-on line coach Tom Cable reportedly was in Salt Lake City last weekend working out Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles for a final time before the draft.
Yes, Seattle signed Luke Joeckel to play left tackle in March and fellow veteran Oday Aboushi to play right guard. But each are signed for just one year. The short- and long-term needs to improve on the offensive line remains.
Here’s more why I think Bolles’ in Seattle’s top choice -- if he’s available.
If Bolles or one of the other two top offensive tackles, Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk and Alabama’s Cam Robinson, are gone when Seattle first picks, expect the Seahawks to look to their aging, injured secondary.
Kevin King of the nearby University of Washington has the size (6 feet 3, 200 pounds), long arms and rugged skills in press coverage the Seahawks covet in cornerbacks. And a starting job is open at the position in Seattle. DeShawn Shead is recovering from major knee surgery and likely out until at least October, following an injury in mid-January. Richard Sherman is 29 and has two years left on his contract at the other corner spot.
If Connecticut’s freakishly athletic safety Obi Melifonwu is available he will likely get a long Seahawks look. He is 6-4, Kam Chancellor size, and jumped 44 inches at the combine to lead all defensive backs. Fellow Husky Budda Baker would be an attractive, attacking option at safety in round two, if he is still there when the Seahawks pick 58th overall on Friday.
Earl Thomas is coming off his first major injury, a broken leg. Fellow Seahawks safety Chancellor, 29, is entering the final year of his contract after consecutive seasons with injuries. He told me in January he feels his Seahawks existence is “day to day.”
Another UW defensive back, Sidney Jones, intrigues Seattle. He was likely to be a top-15 pick until he tore his Achilles in March at Washington’s Pro Day. Dr. Robert Anderson performed the surgery to repair the tendon four weeks ago. Last week he sent a letter to all 32 NFL teams informing them Jones will begin weight-bearing activities within two weeks – and that he’s on target of return to full activity by August, September or October. Still, drafting Jones seems more for 2018 than for this year.
Anderson’s letter to NFL teams said Dr. Ed Khalfayan has been overseeing Jones’ post-operation progress. Khalfayan is the Seahawks’ head physician. So the team is intricately aware of Jones’ situation and prospects of returning to being an elite defender.
Schneider and his scouts and coaches met with the team’s medical staff Tuesday night for a final update on whom they want to include in Seattle’s draft consideration despite injury concerns, and whom they won’t consider for that reason.
Do the Seahawks have an edge over other teams on evaluating the Huskies’ DBs?
"I don't think there's an edge," Schneider said. "I think you need to careful to over-evaluate the guys, because we see them so often. We zip over there and watch practice or their pro days. You see them play so much and they're talked about so often that you have to be careful not to be too hard on them."
The Seahawks, by the way, won’t be staring at a wall with a display of dazzling videos and graphics. Their draft board inside team headquarters in Renton is not out of a sequel to "The Matrix," as many teams’ are today.
"We’re still a little bit more old school. Like we have the legitimate cards so you can kind of move it around a little bit easier," Schneider said. "We don’t have the computer wall up there yet… a computer display."
The Seahawks designate a failed drug test on those cards, but usually don’t pull cards for such players off their board.
That will come into play in Thursday’s first round. Michigan’s versatile safety Jabrill Peppers and Alabama defensive end Reuben Foster could fall to around Seattle’s pick at 26 because of failed tests at last month’s scouting combine, reportedly for diluted samples. The league notified the Seahawks and every other team of the failed tests. Foster may slide down from the top 10 because of his.
