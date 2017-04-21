GM John Schneider completes new frontier in bettering Seahawks: Learning from Navy SEALs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 What does space debris look like? Pause 0:41 Timelapse: Bertha tunneling machine makes its last moves 1:25 Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho 1:17 Writer Jewell Parker Rhode reads from 'Towers Falling' at Bellingham event 1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:09 Crackdown on marijuana advertising in Washington 5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill 5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell shares his thoughts on the year’s National Football League draft. Video by David Montesino David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com