Guess what dubious list a former Whatcom County sports legend just made

J.P. Losman, Akili Smith, David Carr, Jeff George, Todd Blackledge, Ryan Leaf, JaMarcus Russell, Heath Shuler, Andre Ware, Jim Druckenmiller, Rick Mirer ... and Jake Locker – what do these former NFL quarterbacks all have in common?
They all were recently rated the biggest draft bust for the team that picked them in a story published by ESPN.com.
That’s right Whatcom County football fans, Jake Locker – the man that led the Ferndale Golden Eagles to an undefeated season and a Class 3A state football title in 2005 and helped revive a struggling University of Washington football program – was rated alongside historic draft busts, such as Russell, Leaf, Dion Jordan and Tony Mandrich.
After graduating from UW in 2011, Locker was selected No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans. After sitting behind Matt Hasselbeck his rookie year, a series of injuries limited Locker to just 23 starts in three seasons. He was also hurt by accuracy issues, as he completed just 57.5 percent of his passes.
Then, after his rookie contract expired following the 2014 season, Locker surprisingly announced his retirement.
He had 27 touchdowns and 22 interceptions and passed for 4,967 yards during his four-year career.
For the record, the Seahawks’ biggest draft bust, according to ESPN, was Mirer, who was selected No. 2 overall out of Notre Dame in 1993. During his eight seasons in the NFL, Mirer had the second-worst passer rating of any quarterback in NFL history to attempt at least 2,000 passes.
