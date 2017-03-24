Seahawks reportedly add third free-agent LB in a week, Terence Garvin

Pete Carroll is meeting his offseason goal of getting deeper and more competitive at linebacker.
All in one week.
A day after the Seahawks and ex-49ers starter Michael Wilhoite reportedly agreed to terms, Seattle has apparently gotten 26-year-old linebacker Terence Garvin.
Seahawks agreed to terms with LB Terence Garvin, source says. Tough kind of player they like.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2017
Garvin entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013 with Pittsburgh. He got a tryout in a spring minicamp and turned that into a spot on the Steelers’ practice squad and three seasons on their active roster. He was a standout on special teams while making his only NFL start in 2013 as an inside linebacker in Pittsburgh’s 3-4 defense. Garvin played last season for Washington, which also valued him for his hitting while covering kicks.
Wilhoite was also an inside linebacker in a 3-4, at San Francisco. The Seahawks use a 4-3, with only one middle linebacker in All-Pro Bobby Wagner.
Seattle let Brock Coyle, Wagner’s backup the last few seasons, leave for the 49ers in free agency. In the last week the Seahawks have added three inside or potential middle linebackers; they signed linebacker Arthur Brown last week. Brown entered the NFL as an outside linebacker as Baltimore’s second-round pick in 2013. He’s spent his time in the league inside and on special teams.
The signings mean Kevin Pierre-Louis likely has some impressing to do this offseason and preseason to remain with the Seahawks. Their fourth-round pick in 2014 has been a special-teams mainstay but has failed to earn the coaches’ trust to play defense regularly as an outside linebacker. His needless holding penalty that negated a huge punt return by Devin Hester in the first half of the divisional playoff game at Atlanta Jan. 14 turned what could have been a 17-7 lead for Seattle into a Falcons safety and avalanche of points that ended the Seahawks’ season. That didn’t help Pierre-Louis’ standing with the team. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Mike Morgan, the starting strongside linebacker last season when he wasn’t out with an abdominal injury, is an unsigned free agent.
The quantity of experienced linebackers signed by the Seahawks this month suggests the team could be considering Brown, Wilhoite or now Garvin as a possible candidate to play outside. That looking with continue with next month’s draft that is heavy in talent on defense.
