Report: Seahawks to host Green Bay G T.J. Lang, Oakland RB Latavius Murray on free-agent visits

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy