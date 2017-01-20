Seattle adds two players, defensive line coach

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason Pause

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge