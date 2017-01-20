Seattle adds two players, defensive line coach

The Seahawks have officially signed free-agent cornerback Perrish Cox, the NFL’s transactions for Friday showed.
And, hey, they signed an offensive lineman, too.
But Seahawks fans shouldn’t get too fired up about an import for that troublesome spot, because guard Robert Myers isn’t exactly new. Myers had been signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad in late September and went on injured reserve in December.
News broke earlier this week that the 30-year-old Cox was returning to Seattle. The former Denver Bronco, Tennessee Titan, San Francisco 49er and Seahawk – for two games in 2013 – is insurance while starting cornerback DeShawn Shead recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Shead, who will be a restricted free agent, was injured in last week’s playoff loss at Atlanta and might not be ready for the start of next season.
Cox started 22 games the past two seasons for Tennessee before the Titans released him in November.
The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Myers was a fifth-round draft choice by Baltimore in 2015. The Ravens released him that September. He spent a week with Indianapolis before the Colts released him. He spent three months on the Ravens’ practice squad before Denver signed him to its active roster in late December 2015. The Broncos waived him this past September, and the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad three weeks later.
REPORT: HURTT IS THIRD D-LINE COACH
The Seahawks apparently have a third coach for their defensive line – or one fewer than they have players starting on it.
Adam Caplan of ESPN reported that Seattle is hiring former Chicago Bears outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt as a defensive line coach.
As of Friday, the team had not made an official announcement or any acknowledgment of Hurtt’s hire.
Travis Jones remains the Seahawks’ defensive line coach, and Dwaine Board is an assistant with the defensive line.
Hurtt was the Bears’ assistant defensive line coach in 2014. He previously coached in college and was given a “show-cause” penalty by the NCAA in 2013 for violations while he was an assistant at Miami.
