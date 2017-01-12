Carroll: C.J. Prosise fully practicing a “really good sign”; RB will be a game-time decision in ATL

C.J. Prosise was a full go in practice. So was Tony McDaniel.
In fact, every Seahawks player fully participated in Thursday’s final workout before Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game at Atlanta – with the exception of Richard Sherman. He got what lately has become a weekly day off from practicing with the designation “NIR.” That denotes “not injury related.”
#Seahawks all full go at practice 2 days before ATL game, including C.J. Prosise--with exception of Richard Sherman (not injury related). pic.twitter.com/wndEwKkjoK— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 12, 2017
Coach Pete Carroll said following the indoor practice that featured Notorious B.I.G. blaring off the walls of team headquarters that Prosise finishing practices all week is a positive sign in the rookie running back’s return from the broken scapula he got Nov. 20 at Philadelphia. The coach said the team will make a game-time decision on whether the third-round pick will play against the Falcons. He wore a red, no-contact jersey during practices this week, but the team isn’t hitting anyway in any practices.
“He made it through practice all this week,” Carroll said of Prosise, who would likely play on third downs in a pass-catching role behind Thomas Rawls. “We are going to take it day to day, take it to the stadium and see how it goes.
“He’s regaining his confidence to kind of get going again. It’s been a while, you know, seven weeks or something like that. He took a lot of turns (Wednesday) and again (Thursday). So he’s getting back.
“Not sure how we are going to do that. We’ll check him after the whole week’s on Friday (in Georgia) and then see how it goes – all the way to game day.”
The Seahawks left for Atlanta later Thursday afternoon.
“He did practice all week, so that’s a really good sign,” Carroll said of Prosise’s possible return to Seattle’s running game.
The NFL’s 25th-ranked rush offense during the regular season romped for 177 yards last weekend in Seattle’s wild-card playoff win over Detroit. That was the second-most rushing yards in a game for the Seahawks this season.
Rawls said he felt banged up by his 27 carries against the Lions last Saturday night. But Carroll said his lead back who gained a Seahawks postseason-record 161 yards against Detroit is fine.
“We got him freshened up for this week. He should be ready to roll,” Carroll said.
Carroll said defensive tackle Tony McDaniel has returned from the concussion he got New Year’s Day at San Francisco and will play against the Falcons.
Fullback Marcel Reece is fine, too. He got his foot stomped on early in the win over the Lions. The Seahawks initially feared last weekend the foot might be broken, but Reece practiced fully all week.
