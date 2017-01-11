Prosise back practicing on limited basis in attempt to return for Saturday’s playoff at Atlanta

RENTON C.J. Prosise is back -- but not yet all the way back.
The Seahawks’ rookie running back returned to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since he broke his scapula in the Nov. 20 win over Philadelphia. He was in a no-contact jersey during the portion of the practices open to the media, and following Wednesday’s practice the team listed their impressive third-round pick as a limited participant.
#Seahawks begin practice for Saturday's playoff at ATL with @macklemore blaring. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ZDFhda8Jx7— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 11, 2017
“He’s fine,” Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said of Prosise. “We’re just trying to work him back in and see what he can do. That’s going to go all the way to the end of the week.”
There is no value in exposing Prosise to contact now, and the Seahawks’ practices this time of year are no-contact, anyway. Prosise could stay in that status into the weekend and still play Saturday in Seattle’s NFC divisional playoff game at Atlanta. For now, the fact he is back on the practice field is more meaningful than whether he is a full participant, in terms of indicating whether Prosise will be able to join Thomas Rawls and Marcel Reece in Seattle backfield at the Georgia Dome.
If he does, it would be as fully loaded as the Seahawks running game has been all season. Prosise and Rawls have yet to play a complete game together.
Defensive tackle Tony McDaniel was also back to practice on Wednesday, for the first time since his concussion on New Year’s Day in the regular-season finale at San Francisco. The run stopper was also limited, per the team’s practice report.
#Seahawks practice report: RB C.J. Prosise limited in his return to practice for 1st time since Nov. 20 broken scapula pic.twitter.com/KrVAtlqmrf— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 12, 2017
“NIR” denotes “not injury related.” That means Jimmy Graham and Thomas Rawls got rest, which for Graham has become normal this season between games following his knee surgery.
The Falcons were full go at practice in Georgia.
