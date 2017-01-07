Dave Boling: Maligned Seahawks offensive line comes up big

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree