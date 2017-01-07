Seahawks rediscover Rawls, themselves in playoff blowout of Lions

Baldwin had 11 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Lions
Running back Thomas Rawls (34) charges into the end zone to give the Seahawks a 19-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Rawls rushed for 161 yards on 27 carries against the Lions.
Seahawks safety DeShawn Shead breaks up a pass intended for Lions receiver Anquan Boldin in the first half. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner looks at Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford after hitting the quarterback as he attempted a pass. There was no sack on the play. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Jimmy Graham shows ex_Seahawk Golden Tate how to catch a pass as tight ends coach Pat McPherson looks on. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
A Seahawks fan wore her lucky cutout of Richard Sherman hollering as she watches her hero (in background). Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Ever-vocal Richard Sherman keeps the energy up amongst the defense on the sideline. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seattle safety DeShawn Shead breaks up a pass intended for Marvin Jones Jr. of Detroit. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson makes a circus catch over Detroit safety Tavon Wilson to score the game's only touchdown in the first half. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson (10) makes a circus catch against Lions safety Tavon Wilson to give Seattle a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter on Saturday night at CenturyLink Field. Richardson finished with three receptions for 48 yards.
Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson makes a circus catch over Detroit safety Tavon Wilson to score the game's only touchdown in the first half.
Seattle running back Thomas Rawls celebrates his touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seattle running back Thomas Rawls looks to fend off Detroit's Rafael Bush as he gains 31 yards on the play, his longest rush of the night. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll challenges the call on an incomplete pass to Doug Baldwin in the fourth quarter. The call was overturned in the Seahawks favor and Baldwin caught a pass shortly afterward for a touchdown. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman (25) signs his jersey for Lions corner back Darius Slay Jr. (23) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is mobbed by teammates after his touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) takes a moment before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Wide receiver Doug Baldwin reels in a one-handed, 13-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Seahawks. Baldwin had 11 receptions for 104 yards.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) makes a tricky catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) makes a one-handed grab in the fourth quarter to keep a Seahawks' drive alive. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) dives for an extra yard before being tackled by Lions corner back Crezdon Butler (41) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had long pregame chat with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that ended with a hug. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had long pregame chat with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
A Hawks fan with wood-carving talent enjoys the pre-game festivities. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
A Seahawks fan grabs a selfie of himself with a pair of SeaGals before the game. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett sacks Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford late in the fourth quarter. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seahawks receivers Doug Baldwin (89) and Jermaine Kearse (15) celebrate Baldwin’s victory-sealing TD catch in the fourth quarter Saturday night.
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin makes a one-handed catch to score Seattle final touchdown in the fourth quarter, snaring the ball away from Jermaine Kearse. as Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Looking on is Detroit safety Don Carey.
Seahawks lineman Cliff Avril exults after Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tripped under pressure and was sacked. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) stares down Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after tackling him in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) runs through a tackle by Lions linebacker Josh Bynes (57) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) is tackled before reaching the end zone in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) makes a diving catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) walks off the field following a Lions three-and-out in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31) tackles Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks player Jeron Johnson (32) hits Lions wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) during a kick return in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka (4) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is stopped short of the goal line after a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) hits Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) after Tate's catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) can't pull down a catch while defended by Seahawks safety Steven Terrell (23) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott (69) celebrates with teammates after a long Jon Ryan punt in the third quarter pinned the Lions to their own 4 yard line. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) rushes while tackled by Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks safety Steven Terrell (23) and Seahawks player DeShawn Shead (35) celebrate a broken up pass in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) makes a catch setting up a Lions' field goal in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Tanner McEvoy (19) can't quite pull in a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) jukes Lions corner back Nevin Lawson (24) during a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Devin Hester (17) makes a fair catch during a kick off return in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman and Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31) tackles Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) tries to pull down Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) during a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) fights through tackles during a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) tackles Lions tight end Matthew Mulligan (82), stopping him short of a first down on fourth-and-1 in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) breaks away from a tackle by Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) argues a penalty call with an official in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is tackled by Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) can't hang on to a pass in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) eludes Lions defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah (94) in the first quarter. Wilson finished 23 of 30 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
Tacoma singer Vicci Martinez sings the national anthem before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Head Coach Pete Carroll speaks with Seahawks wide receiver Devin Hester (17) during warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cassius Marsh take the field for warmups before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Jack Mason, 8, looks out over the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signs autographs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Fans reacts as Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signs autographs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) run in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in a NFL Wildcard game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
The formula that has led the Seattle Seahawks to unmatched success over the past five seasons returned.
