THE KEY MATCHUP: Seattle’s pass rush vs. Detroit’s offensive line

The Seahawks got 26 ½ sacks from their three ends (Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Frank Clark). Bennett and Avril made the Pro Bowl. Clark and Bennett will move inside on passing downs, challenging Lions center Travis Swanson and guards Larry Warford and rookie Graham Glasgow to get off the ball quickly. The Seahawks will send their speed rushers at rookie left tackle Taylor Decker and right tackle Riley Reiff. If they get to Stafford as planned, the Seahawks will control the game. If not, Stafford will have more time to test a Seahawks secondary that is without safety Earl Thomas. With Thomas missing the last four games, opponents have twice scored more than 30 points against Seattle.
