Top rookie lineman Ifedi assesses his season

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:09 Chris Petersen speaks at Peach Bowl media day

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:52 WSDOT removes hazardous rocks from I-5 south of Bellingham

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"