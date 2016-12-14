Seattle Seahawks

December 14, 2016 4:16 PM

Marshawn Lynch comes out of retirement – to play another sport

By Jim Donaldson

jdonaldson@bhamherald.com

Though not as splashy as his retirement announcement – remember his halftime Tweet during the Super Bowl? – former Seattle Seahawks standout Marshawn Lynch said Wednesday he is coming out of retirement.

To play paintball.

More specifically, Omaze launched a charity fundraiser inviting fans to make a donation (as little as $10) for a chance to play paintball with Lynch and get some BeastMode swag.

All donations support the Fam1st Family Foundation, which Lynch co-founded with his cousin, former NFL quarterback Joshua Johnson, to mentor youth in the Bay Area and throughout the United States.

According to a promotional video about the paintball fundraiser, “the pinnacle of athleticism is the two-sport athlete.” After showing clips of two-sport athletes like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders, Lynch announces his “greatest challenge to date.”

Paintball. Thanks for asking.

