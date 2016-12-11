Rawls, Reece team up to give Hawks a rush

Usually, when the Seattle Seahawks rush for 136 yards and a 5.2-yard average, they end up on the winning end.
Sunday, five Russell Wilson interceptions and a lost Alex Collins fumble contributed to the Seahawks’ 38-10 defeat despite the strong efforts in the ground game.
And once the Hawks fell behind 21-3 in the first half, running the ball was not a focus.
“The offensive line did a great job in the run game as a unit, and we just didn’t capitalize,” Thomas Rawls said. “Too many turnovers.”
Rawls added 67 yards on 12 rushes to his 106-yard effort last week in the win over Carolina.
Had the game been more competitive, Rawls likely would have gotten more carries.
Sunday was the first chance for Rawls to play with a new backfield mate, fullback Marcel Reece, who was picked up as a free agent once Will Tukuafu was sidelined with concussion symptoms.
Reece was a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Oakland Raiders, where he earned a reputation for his good receiving skills. He demonstrated those to the Seahawks on Sunday, making two catches for 38 yards, including a 31-yarder when he tiptoed along the sidelines to make the grab.
“I’ve been getting a sense of who everyone is,” Reece said of his first week with the Seahawks. “Just getting the pulse of the team. I’m excited, even after today. When it comes down to it, it’s just one game.”
Reece was lead blocker on a couple of Rawls’ better runs.
“He’s a dog, he’s a grinder, always going after it,” Reece said of Rawls, who missed eight games this season with a leg fracture. “I’ve seen how he works in practice and in the film room. He’s always asking questions and he wants to know everything. I know I want to work with him and help in any way I can.”
Once again, receiver Tyler Lockett contributed to the rushing game. Last week against Carolina, he rushed for a 75-yard touchdown on a fly sweep. Sunday, the Packers were watching for him, but he still picked up 15 yards on two carries.
“There’s a lot of talent,” Reece said. “I’m definitely excited about being here and being a part of everything this team can be. Everybody here uplifts each other. I’m excited about that, excited to be a part of what I hope will be a magical run.”
