Buccaneers 14, Seahawks 5: Wilson, offense crumble under siege with patchwork line

The best thing for the Seahawks about this one?
It’s over.
They started three rookies on their offensive line, including a first-time center and a former college basketball player at left tackle. Russell Wilson ran for his life all day, was sacked six times and threw two interceptions — matching the number of picks he had thrown all season.
Ultimately, it was rather remarkable the Seahawks lost just 14-5 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
Top wide receiver Doug Baldwin (seven catches but for just 34, inconsequential yards) summed it up pretty well when he said in the visiting locker room that was not distraught as much as disbelieving: “Sorry, fellas. I’ve got nothing good to say.”
Concerning thing is, this wasn’t the 1985 Chicago Bears Seattle was facing. The Buccaneers entered the game ranked 26th in the 32-team NFL in total defense and 24th in points allowed.
“We've been battling through some injuries,” Wilson said after the second-lowest rated passing day of his career. “That's no excuse. We've still got to find a way to win.”
This was the third game this season Seattle (7-3-1) failed to score a touchdown. The loss was the most decisive in five years by at least one measure: The Seahawks had led or been within one score of the lead in the fourth quarter in 93 straight games.
But because Arizona also lost at Atlanta, the Seahawks remain three games up in the NFC West with five remaining in the regular season. The next one is Sunday night at home against Carolina.
Coach Pete Carroll’s message to his team after this dud, according to Germain Ifedi after the rookie guard allowed some of the Buccaneers’ half-dozen sacks: “It’s not the end of the world. It’s not panic. We’ll fix it.”
Needs to happen sooner than later. What this loss does do is make more likely the possibility of Seattle playing at rolling Dallas in an NFC championship game. The Seahawks are a half game ahead of fellow division leaders Detroit and Atlanta for the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs. The No. 2 gets a first-round bye then home game in round two.
Sunday showed Seattle has many issues to figure out way to even get into January.
All day, the Seahawks’ offense seemed to be waiting for its defense to make the big play. It did. With 10:14 left, defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin forced a fumble by Buccaneers running back Doug Martin. Steven Terrell recovered at the Seattle 41.
The Seahawks drove deep into Tampa Bay territory, but on third down Jimmy Graham was upended after a catch, legs flying, by Buccaneers linebacker Levonte David and lost the ball. David returned the ball 53 yards to the Seattle 25, ending the Seahawks’ best hope to rally.
An interception in the Seahawks’ end zone by safety Kam Chancellor on the ensuing possession kept his team alive — barely — with 4 minutes left.
Wilson converted a fourth-and-14 pass to Jermaine Kearse, then one on third-and-long to Paul Richardson. Seattle was at the Buccaneers 30 with 2 minutes left.
But when Wilson tried to hit Tyler Lockett at the goal line, Tampa Bay safety Bradley McDougald zoomed over from the center of the field to intercept the pass and end it.
Wilson finished 17 for 33 passing for 151 yards and a passer rating of 38.8. The only day he’s been rated worse was Oct. 18, 2012, a loss at San Francisco in his rookie year. The offense didn’t score a touchdown that day either in a 13-6 loss.
The Seahawks trailed 14-0 Sunday more quickly than you can say, “Where’s Earl Thomas?” Terrell was making the first start of his four-year career at free safety because Thomas was home with a strained hamstring after 118 consecutive starts to begin his career.
Tampa Bay trucked Seattle on a 14-play drive culminating in Jameis Winston’s 3-yard touchdown pass to leading receiver Mike Evans. Evans, third in the league in catches and yards coming in, spent much of his day shadowed by Richard Sherman. But on the first touchdown Evans ran a curl route just inside the goal line in front of Terrell.
Evans had six catches on seven targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. Most came against Sherman.
As did Tampa Bay’s second touchdown. Following a three-and-out by the Seahawks’ offense, Winston threw down the left sideline from the Seattle 27. Evans and Sherman traded shoves before Evans had scant time to react to Winston’s pass hitting him in the hands and chest in the end zone. Sherman protested to the officials for a penalty on Evans.
Presto! The Seahawks trailed 14-0 less than 12 minutes into the game.
The Seahawks’ only points of the half came from officials’ calls actually in their favor, for a change. Defensive end Frank Clark was held in the end zone by Tampa Bay tight end Luke Stocker. That by rule is a safety. Seattle trailed 14-2.
The biggest offensive play of the opening half came on the post-safety possession, when Wilson had time to throw downfield for the first time in eight pass calls. Doug Baldwin was interfered with from behind before the ball arrived for a 29-yard penalty on third down. That set up Steven Hauschka’s field goal to make it 14-5.
Wilson’s first interception in 121 throws came during a 2-minute drill at the end of the half and cost Seattle a chance to close within six points. Tampa Bay’s Alterraun Verner, whose father just passed away, stepped in front of Paul Richardson on a seam route to pick off Wilson’s throw at the Bucs 15. It was Wilson’s third interception in 343 throws this season.
Wilson completed just three of eight passes in the first half for 20 yards and a meager passer rating of 6.2.
Gregg Bell: @gbellseattle
Comments