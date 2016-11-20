Eagles vs. Seahawks gallery

Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril celebrates stopping the Eagles offense on third down on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
C.J. Prosise scores on a 72-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles 26-15 on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 26-15 on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles to buy time to find Jimmy Graham for a touchdown on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles Eagles running back Ryan Mathews on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson avoids the Eagles pass rush before throwing the ball away on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Jimmy Graham celebrates a touchdown on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls is tackled by Eagles defensive back Nolan Carroll on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril hits Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as he throws to force an incomplete pass on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Doug Baldwin makes a 44-yard reception against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
The Seattle Seahawks defense stops Eagles running back Kenjon Barner for no gain on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Eagles tight end Brent Celek looks to avoid a tackle by Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds a football before the start of a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Eagles defensive back Leodis McKelvin defends a pass to Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor trades jerseys with Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril hits Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as he throws to force an incomplete pass on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks safety Kelcie McCray greets fans after a kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham stiff-arms Eagles defensive back Rodney McLeod Jr. as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown on Sunday, Nov. 20, At CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Russell Wilson catches a touchdown pass from Doug Baldwin on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor intercepts a pass intended for Eagles receiver Dorial Green-Beckham on Sunday, Nov. 20, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
