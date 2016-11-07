Richard Sherman’s failed field-goal block attempt caps crazy end to first half

All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman said he heard no whistles and went right for the blocked field goal.
It started one of the craziest chains of events you’ll see conclude a half of football at an NFL game — one the Seahawks won, 31-25, at CenturyLink Field on Monday night.
Trailing 28-17, the Bills drove to the Seattle 35-yard line in the final seconds. They called timeout to set up a long field goal by Dan Carpenter.
Well before the snap, Sherman charged in from the far left side.
“I went for the ball. The holder (Colton Schmidt) still had it. I didn’t hear a whistle — they say play to the blow of the whistle. I went and tried to block the kick. And I got it, I think I got a piece of it. And then the kicker somehow kept going. I assumed he was going to stop.”
Whether Sherman tipped the football or not, he also crashed into Carpenter, who laid on the turf as the Bills medical staff ran onto the field to tend to him.
Head referee Walt Anderson flagged Sherman for being offsides, but not unnecessary roughness.
“We were shutting the play down,” Anderson said. “I just didn’t feel like the actions and the contact … warranted a foul.”
Dean Blandino, the NFL’s vice president of officiating, said Anderson and his crew erred in their judgment, and that an unnecessary roughness penalty should have been called.
Buffalo coach Rex Ryan called the ruling “ridiculous.”
“It was clear what happened — the guy roughed our kicker,” Ryan said. “From an officiating standpoint, I think it can go a little better than that.”
The craziness did not stop there.
Because Carpenter was tended to on the field, Coleman ruled that the kicker had to go to the sideline for one play with three seconds to go.
Smartly, the Bills offense came back on the field to spike the ball — all in an effort to get Carpenter back on the field.
With one second remaining, Carpenter returned for what would have been a 49-yard field goal.
But the Bills were then whistled for a delay-of-game penalty after officials held the ball until there was four seconds to go on the play clock.
Anderson did admit afterward a mistake was made by not giving the Bills more time.
Carpenter then lined up for a 54-yarder, which he missed.
Sherman, Ryan brothers exchange words
Sherman said he never heard what Ryan or his brother — defensive coordinator Rob Ryan — said to him from the Bills sideline
“Too loud in the stadium,” Sherman said.
But after the field-goal fiasco, it was clear Sherman and the Bills top defensive assistant had words.
And after Sherman picked off a Tyrod Taylor pass to start the second half, he and the Buffalo coach had an animated exchange.
“He is over on the sideline basically taunting us,” Rex Ryan said. “I had some words. I think I said, ‘You are too good of a player to act like an ass.’ ”
Prosise owns fourth quarter
For Seattle’s only two drives of the fourth quarter, it was rookie C.J. Prosise — not Christine Michael — who played every snap at tailback.
Prosise only had two carries for four yards, but plenty was asked of him in pass protection. Wilson was 4 of 6 in the quarter for 31 yards.
“They are putting a lot more trust in me, so I’ve got to perform,” Prosise said. “I have to go out there and do my job, do my part.
“Tonight wasn’t a big running night, so I was doing my part blocking. … Sometimes I felt I could be more stout, but for the most part, I did a good job helping out on the chips on tackles, and picking up my guys.”
Moore corrals McCoy
After spending time with three NFL organizations, defensive end Damontre Moore was out of football for the past three months.
Seattle signed him Nov. 1 — and the former third-rounder out of Texas A&M made two big tackles of Buffalo tailback LeSean McCoy late in the game.
The first one for a 2-yard loss ended a Bills’ drive with 3:56 to go, forcing them to punt.
And he got another one on the second play of their final drive, this time for a 1-yard loss.
“Honestly I didn’t have many expectations … but the coaches said there would be opportunities,” Moore said. “Luckily they happened.
“There was definitely one (tackle) he almost spun out of (my grasp). With him being such an elusive back … it was a challenge.”
Recognizing military
With less than an hour before the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll walked to the north end zone, and shook hands with each military service member standing in line.
Defensive lineman Cliff Avril held hands with military veterans as the national anthem was played.
Former U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer, who was with the Seahawks briefly during 2015 training camp, came dressed in full uniform to raise the “12th Man” flag before kickoff.
Each Seahawks player had a sticker representing one of the military branches attached on his helmet.
EXTRA POINTS
Safety Kam Chancellor (groin) missed his fourth consecutive game Monday. He has been out of the lineup in seven of his past 11 games. … After arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday, defensive lineman Michael Bennett (knee) was out Monday. He is expected to be sideline another couple of weeks. … Tight end Luke Willson (knee) did some straight-ahead running wearing a heavy brace before the game, but missed his third consecutive game. … Offensive lineman Bradley Sowell (knee) was inactive for a second consecutive game, giving George Fant another start at left tackle. …
Buffalo has now given up a play of 50 or more yards in four consecutive games. It came on Russell Wilson’s 50-yard completion to Doug Baldwin on the Seahawks’ second drive. … Seattle will finish up its AFC East slate in another prime-time game Sunday night at New England.
