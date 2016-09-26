Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has a sprained MCL in his left knee and coach Pete Carroll raised the possibility on Monday of Wilson missing the Week 4 game against the New York Jets.
Carroll said during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning that Wilson "feels great" and that his recovery is already going "exceedingly well."
Wilson underwent an MRI on Sunday night that confirmed the ligament sprain and Wilson received treatment all night, Carroll said.
Carroll did not express the severity of the sprain and acknowledged there is a consideration of sitting Wilson this week at the New York Jets with the Seahawks bye coming in Week 5. But Carroll added that it's difficult trying to keep Wilson off the field.
"We'll see what happens," Carroll said. "We're going to do the right thing."
Wilson was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's 37-18 win over San Francisco when he was pulled down awkwardly while being sacked by Eli Harold. Wilson stayed down on the field for a few moments after the injury before walking off.
Wilson missed the first play of his career because of an injury, but returned almost immediately — and without perhaps the approval of his coaches — to throw one more pass.
Wilson was pulled on Seattle's next series in favor of backup Trevone Boykin.
The news wasn't as good for running back Thomas Rawls. Carroll said Rawls has been diagnosed with an injury to the fibula in his left leg and will be out a few weeks.
Rawls was doubtful and missed practice all of last week after suffering the injury in the first half of the Week 2 loss at Los Angeles.
