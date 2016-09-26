Game photos: Seahawks 37, 49ers 18

Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael breaks free for a touchdown in the first quarter as the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-18.
Bettina Hansen
Seattle Times
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael scores his second touchdown in the first quarter as the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-18.
Bettina Hansen
Seattle Times
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael celebrates his second touchdown in the first quarter as the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-18.
Bettina Hansen
Seattle Times
Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson, left, greets tight end Jimmy Graham (88)after Graham scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (88) celebrates with Seahawks' Doug Baldwin, right, after Graham made a reception against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (88) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers with quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in action against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gets dragged down by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold and injures his left knee in the third quarter as the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-18.
Bettina Hansen
Seattle Times
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stays down after injuring his knee after being tackled by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Dean Rutz
The Seattle Times
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson cheers his team as he stands on the sidelines with his leg wrapped in ice during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Dean Rutz
The Seattle Times
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks along the sideline with an ice pack wrapped on his left knee against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward (25) is helped off the field with an injury after a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin (2) hands off the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin scores on a 16-yard pass from Trevone Boykin in the fourth quarter as the the San Francisco 49ers played the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-18.
Dean Rutz
Seattle Times
Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin, right, hands the ball to quarterback Trevone Boykin after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks on against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly looks on from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-18.
John Froschauer
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert in action against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Steven Hauschka (4) kicks a field goal as Jon Ryan holds against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett in action on a punt return against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, left, talks with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, right, following an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the 49ers 37-18.
Ted S. Warren
AP
John Froschauer
AP
Blitz, the Seattle Seahawks mascot, greets wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) as Baldwin runs off the field following an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is silhouetted as he returns to the game for a play after suffering an injury against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. Wilson played one play that set up a Seahawks field goal.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Christine Michael carries against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Alex Collins carries against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse (15) carries against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, talks with San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly, right, following an during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, top, is pulled down by San Francisco 49ers' Eli Harold in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
San Francisco 49ers' Carlos Hyde, right, scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert in action against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP
In this photo mae with a fisheye lens, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers captains watch the coin land during the coin toss before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
A fan holds up a sign before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
San Francisco 49ers Eli Harold (58), Colin Kaepernick (7) and Eric Reid (35) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP