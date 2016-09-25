Pete Carroll on Seahawks routing San Francisco

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll remains cautious about the chances his quarterback will start Sunday, Sept. 18 against the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson sprained his ankle in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 258 yards and led an epic fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Miami Dolphins, 12-10, in the NFL season opener on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. Wilson did his most damaged on an injured ankle after he was sacked in the third quarter.
Seattle Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell is expecting a big year from Russell Wilson." "You can see he has made great progression as a quarterback. We don't see a dip and we don't expect to see one," Bevell said.
Russell Wilson tells graduates how former North Carolina State football coach Tom O'Brien told him he was too small to play in the NFL - so he transferred to the University of Wisconsin and later led the Seattle Seahawks to two Super Bowls. Wilson made a commencement speech Saturday, May 14 at the University of Wisconsin.